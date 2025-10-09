Adele vibing to Dua Lipa during Radical Optimism tour sends fans wild

Adele sent fans into a frenzy after she was spotted vibing in the crowd during Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour in Los Angeles.

The British pop icon made a rare public appearance at the Levitating singer’s fourth and final show at the Kia Forum on Wednesday, October 8.

Shortly after the concert began, fan-captured videos surfaced on social media with one clip in particular had the internet buzzing: The 16-time Grammy winner grooving to Don’t Start Now.

It didn’t take long for fans to explode with excitement over the unexpected crossover with one X (formerly Twitter) user raving, "When Adele sings your song, you don’t need a Grammy, you’ve been baptized by vocals."

Another fan called it "a full-circle moment," writing, "Adele singing Dua Lipa is one powerhouse hyping another. British pop stays winning when it’s women supporting women instead of competing.”

“Adele vibing to Dua like that is such an iconic crossover, honestly," a third gushed, followed by a fourth, adding “Adele vibing to Dua Lipa? That’s pop royalty cheering on pop royalty."

Others chimed in with equal enthusiasm as they remarked the moment as “Absolute perfection" and “real British excellence."

Adele’s appearance at the show marked a rare public outing since the Hello singer announced an indefinite hiatus from music.

The Skyfall hitmaker wrapped up her Las Vegas residency on November 23, 2024, and told fans she needed time to rest.

After performing for nearly three consecutive years the Set Fire to the Rain songstress explained her admirers that her "tank is quite empty" and she would not see them "for an incredibly long time."