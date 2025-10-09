Tyler, the Creator 'beyond grateful' for acting debut in 'Marty Supreme'

Tyler, the Creator is "beyond grateful" to make his acting debut alongside Oscar nominated actor Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie.

During the upcoming movie's surprise premiere on Monday night, October 6, at NYC’s Lincoln Center as part of the New York Film Festival, the American rapper and singer expressed his joy about the A24 movie.

"Thank you to you, Josh. Please make the biggest noise for this man,” he said while nodding to the director. "I’m so grateful, beyond grateful. I play piano and put on cool clothes. I do not act at all."

"This man is so good that I trusted him and said, 'Anything you need. I don’t want to read this script. I will show up and be there,'" the See You Again singer said of Safdie before praising his attention to detail.

Tyler said he had so much faith in the 41-year-old filmmaker's vision that he would’ve taken on any role offered to him and seeing it all come together left him deeply moved.

"I got emotional up there because you gave me a chance, so I thank you, I love you, and thank you," the 34-year-old record producer added.

Tyler, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, makes a few cameos in the film’s trailer, which finds him driving around Chalamet, 29.

Starring opposite Gwyneth Paltrow, the American-French actor and Dune star is slated to play Marty Mauser, an aspiring ping-pong player with dreams of stardom—a role seemingly inspired by professional ping pong player Marty Reisman.