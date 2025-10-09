Donald Trump's second health checkup in 6 months sparks buzz online: Find out why

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to undergo a second health checkup in 6 months at Walter Reed, which has sparked buzz online about stroke and dementia.

While social media users are concerned, doctors caution that frequent exams are common for seniors and may indicate underlying health issues rather than serious issues.

Although, the White House described it as a "routine yearly checkup" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the coming Friday, October 10, 2025.

This schedule of visits comes in the backdrop of already ongoing speculative theories surrounding the president’s health, especially those concerns that are related to dementia and the possibility of a stroke.

Although the checkup minimizes concerns about health issues, the frequency of these checkups has ignited buzz online.

Netizen react

Social media users are voicing a mix of concerns, skepticism, and accusations.

One X user claimed Donald Trump is suffering from congestive heart failure and dementia and has had more than one stroke, that's why he's going to Walter Reed.

The user declared that his April 11, 2025, visit to Walter Reed was not routine and that the official explanation released on April 13 was misleading.

Another user quipped, "Houston we have a problem."

A third commenter, expressing skepticism, wrote "Almost exactly 6 months since his physical. So they found something that requires a follow up."

Despite all the buzz online, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed, as reported by the Newsweek, that the 79-year-old US president will undergo what she called a routine annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, despite the fact that he had a similar exam just six months ago in April.