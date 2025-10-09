Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable in new look: Watch

Kris Jenner shocked fans with a bold transformation.

In a new joint Instagram post shared on Wednesday, October 8, the 69-year-old style icon debuted her new look celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton took her from decades of brunette to platinum blonde.

The clip began with a make-up free momager sitting in a styling chair with a white towel wrapped around her hair as Appleton, 42, stood next to her mixing dye in a bowl.

"Wait, I need a minute," Kris mouthed along to Sabrina Carpenter’s When Did You Get Hot?

Appleton followed, lip-syncing to the pop star saying, "Ok? Here it comes!"

Then the transition of the pair showed the Kardashians star showing off her brand new look as well as a chic, all black outfit.

While to some fans she looks unrecognisable, with one saying, "Holy heck I didn’t even realize it was her," others can’t get enough of her platinum locks.

Her admirers flooded the comments section with praises like "Iconic," "fav look," "incredible" and more.

For the unversed, this is not the first time Kris has dyed her hair. Earlier, she had gone platinum blonde, which is a look sometimes associated with Kim.

Moreover the mother of six also swapped her signature pixie for a sleek, jet-black bob. Fans instantly compared it to Kim’s looks, saying she could pass for Kim or Kourtney in photos.

Sometimes it's not just hair, but outfits, styling or makeup as well that make her resemble Kim in certain photos.

Kris has worn styles that her daughters have worn, or vice versa, sometimes which amplify the uncanny resemblance.