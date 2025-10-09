Taylor Swift reveals new obsession after dropping smashing album

Taylor Swift took over Seth Meyers' Late Night show, serving as the sole guest for the evening.

The episode was dubbed Tay/kover due to Swift's extensive presence, including a Closer Look segment that playfully referenced her music and friendship bracelets.

Meyers jokingly noted that Swift has accomplished an impressive amount of work in the five years since her last appearance on the show.

"It's absolutely been my favorite one," Swift said about the rollout of her album The Life of a Showgirl, describing it as the "most joyful" experience of her career.

Swift credited social media platform TikTok for providing valuable feedback from fans, stating, "I've been tuning into what fans are posting." Notably, Swift's entire family, including her parents and brother, joined her on the press tour.

The singer also revealed her newfound passion for baking bread, prompting Meyers to proudly display his own Swift-baked loaf, complete with pun-filled packaging. The singer-songwriter humorously acknowledged that her puns might not be immediately appreciated.

In a lighthearted exchange, Meyers showcased a clip from Swift's recent theater event, where her bread made a special appearance in the The Fate of Ophelia music video.

As of Wednesday morning, Swift had broken the record for the largest opening week in the streaming era, according to Billboard, with reported sales of 3.2 million copies and 300,000 streaming units, totaling 3.5 million combined units.

Adele's album 25 currently holds the record for most individual sales with 3.3 million units, excluding streaming.

Swift's 12th album, produced in collaboration with Max Martin and Shellback. On its release day, the album sold 2.7 million copies, making it Swift's largest week ever, according to Luminate via Billboard.