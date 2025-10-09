Afghan FM Muttaqi in India for first official visit

Afghanistan´s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attends the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan, in Moscow on October 7, 2025. — AFP

Afghanistan's UN-sanctioned foreign minister arrived in India on Thursday, the first visit by a top Taliban leader since they returned to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

Amir Khan Muttaqi's trip — made possible after the UN Security Council granted him a travel waiver — is expected to be closely watched by Pakistan, a neighbour to both India and Afghanistan and arch-rival for the former, as New Delhi deepens its engagement with the Taliban government.

"We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, offering Muttaqi a "warm welcome".

Muttaqi, who met with India's top career diplomat Vikram Misri in January in Dubai, is set to hold talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Neither side has disclosed the agenda, but analysts say trade and security are likely to be at the forefront — though India is unlikely, for now, to extend formal recognition to the Taliban government.

"New Delhi is eager to establish its influence in Kabul... and not be left behind by its arch-rivals, China and Pakistan," International Crisis Group analyst Praveen Donthi told AFP.

Muttaqi's visit follows meetings in Russia — the only country so far to have officially recognised the Taliban administration.

But while the Taliban are "seeking diplomatic recognition and legitimacy", Donthi said, others noted that was some way off.

"India is not in a hurry to provide diplomatic recognition to the Taliban," Rakesh Sood, India's former ambassador to Kabul, told AFP.

India has long hosted tens of thousands of Afghans, many who fled the country after the Taliban returned to power.

Afghanistan's embassy in New Delhi shut in 2023, although consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad still operate limited services.

India says its mission in Kabul is limited to coordinating humanitarian aid.

'Drive a wedge'

The Taliban's own interpretation of Islamic law may appear an unlikely match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government, but India has sought to seize the opening.

Diplomatic dynamics in South Asia are driven by long-running distrust between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi seeking to exploit divisions between Islamabad and Kabul.

"Kabul will be walking the tightrope between Islamabad and New Delhi, with the latter trying to get the most from the engagement without offering formal recognition," Donthi added.

Pakistani analyst Wahed Faqiri called Muttaqi's visit a "remarkable development", coming as "tension between the Taliban and Pakistan is high".

Islamabad accuses neighbouring Afghanistan of failing to expel militants using Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan, an accusation that authorities in Kabul deny.

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan fought a brief but deadly clash in May, their worst confrontation in decades.

"The visit would certainly make Pakistan angrier and more suspicious," Faqiri said.

"Moreover, it would strengthen India's position in Afghanistan and India would try to drive a wedge between Taliban and Pakistan."