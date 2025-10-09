Justin Bieber reacts to mom Pattie Mallete’s appeal for prayers

Justin Bieber shares hilarious response to mom Pattie Mallete’s concerns

Justin Bieber seems unaware of his mom Pattie Mallete’s worries about him, as he joked about the lengthy caption, she wrote for him.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram and commented on Mallete’s post from weeks ago where she wrote down several prayers for the Baby hitmaker, asking God to “surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what's been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS."

The Swag popstar responded, "Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong."

While Mallette did not specify why she was asking for prayers, the post garnered a lot of attention on social media, raising concerns about the Grammy winner’s well-being.

Fans flocked to the comments and sent their love and prayers for the singer, whose health has been a concern for fans from earlier this year.

Although Bieber himself shared a picture of himself wearing a shirt which read, “Pray for me,” he hasn’t publicly talked about any troubles.

However, his humorous response shut down the speculations about any struggles he might be going through.