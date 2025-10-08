Kourtney Kardashian gives Travis Barker the most memorable present

Kourtney Kardashian plans shocking surprise for Travis Barker for special holiday

Kourtney Kardashian went above and beyond for her latest surprise for her husband, Travis Barker, as she brought a cinematic experience to their home.

The 46-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 7, and shared several clips on her Stories detailing her elaborate planning.

The couple, both of whom are fans of the Halloween season, had gone to watch the film, Black Phone 2, at the theatre, as Kourtney showed on social media.

The Kardashians star had arranged a special surprise through Universal Studios, who created a scary scene outside their house, involving a blood-covered actor, phone box, as well as ominous smoke.

“Had to have a scary setup when we got home from the theatre @unistudios went crazy, of course I didn’t tell travisbarker in advance,” the reality star wrote on the next clip, which showed the Blink-182 drummer’s car pulling up. While Travis continues to drive, he hears the actor shouting, “Get out of the car. Come on, please, he’s coming. Answer the phone!”

Kourtney also joined in to insist, “Go answer the phone.”

Finally grasping what was happening, the musician laughed and told his wife, “Oh my God! You gotta let me out of the car.”

Travis’ son Landon Barker, 21, was also in on the surprise as he also filmed his father getting to the creepy phone box and answering the phone.

“love surprising @travisbarker,” Kourtney wrote alongside the video.

The media personality then shared more videos of the setup, which featured a scary mask of the film’s evil character, as well as missing posters with their family’s pictures.

Kourtney and Travis consistently tap into their full potential for Halloween, leaving fans in awe of their detailed, spooky couple looks every year.