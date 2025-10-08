Man dies in fatal bear attack at Arkansas campsite, reports officials

A 60-year-old man was found dead at an Arkansas campground after a rare fatal bear attack, as reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities claimed that the victim’s death was ruled an “animal mauling”, believed to be by a Juvenile bear.

Sheriff Glenn Wheeler reported that the old man’s death has been officially ruled an animal disparagement by the Arkansas State Crime Lab, with the manner of death deemed accidental while the investigation team strongly suspect that a bear was responsible for the brutal attack.

Investigations are going on and DNA testing is being conducted to confirm the species.

The victim’s family also reported that a bear was seen around his camp, a couple of days before the attack.

Furthermore, deputies were also called to Sam's Throne Campground, near the town of Mt. Judea, on October 2, 2025 after a man reported concern for his father, who had not checked in for several days.

Meanwhile, when a deputy officer arrived, he found the man's truck and campsite, which appeared to have been disturbed, showing signs of a struggle and drag marks leading into the woods.

As reported by officials, the 60-year-old victim from Missouri, was later found dead several yards from his campsite with "extensive injuries consistent with those expected from a large carnivore attack.”

A few Investigators also learned the man had sent photos of a bear in his camp earlier that week and the officials believed the animal responsible for the fatal attack was a juvenile male bear that may have recently been separated from its mother.

Search efforts remain underway for the bear, with the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, local agencies and Sam's Throne Campground and surrounding areas remain closed until further notice.

Wheeler informed that bears are encountered during the search, officials will be able to rule out most of them based on photographs, approximate size, and identifying markings of the suspected animal.

"If you are in the area, just be aware and use caution, especially with children," he added. "History tells us that once a bear becomes predatory, it often continues those behaviors."

Authorities are urging residents and campers in the area to remain vigilant and follow bear safety practices, including storing food away from sleeping areas and avoiding contact with bears of any size.

The suspected bear that attacked the old man has been caught and killed but the bear's remains will be further "necropsied", a process of an autopsy performed on an animal, among other tests, including attempting to obtain DNA samples on it that match the victim.

"To be 100% certain, we will have to wait on possible DNA matches, but all indications are that this is the bear responsible for the fatal attack," Sheriff Wheeler said.

Why bear attacks?

The most common reason for a bear attack could be a ‘defense attack’ when they feel threatened, especially when their cubs are perceived to be in danger or when someone crosses their territory.

Other reasons may include protection for a food source or even a “predatory attack” when bears consider humans as a food supply.

How many bear attacks have been reported in Arkansas?

Arkansas is home to more than 5,000 black bears but the fatal species of bears that attack are surprisingly rare throughout North America.

A study published in the Journal of Wildlife Management claimed that just 63 people died from black bear attacks in North America from 1900 to 2009, reports BBC.