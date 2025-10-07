Prince Andrew makes quiet move behind closed doors ahead of bombshell drop

Prince Andrew makes quite move behind closed doors ahead of bombshell drop

Prince Andrew has given an important task to his close aides as a bombshell book days away from release.

For the unversed, a memoir on Virginie Giuffre, who was one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and also accused the Duke of York of sexual assault, is set to be released posthumously on October 21.

Ahead of the public drop, Ephraim Hardcastle's column in the Daily Mail claimed that the aides are "desperately trying to find a way to get hold of an advance copy" in order to know the context, which will be humiliating for Andrew.

The news piece shared that the Duke of York's allies are approaching a bookshop near Buckingham Palace to "amenable to slipping a copy or two of a problematic volume to a flunkey a day or two in advance."

Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice is described as "intimate, fierce, unforgettable" on Amazon and delves into a "powerful story of an ordinary girl who would grow up to confront the adversity and trauma of the darkest form."

It is important to note that the new book is another headache for King Charles and the royal family after Sarah Ferguson's email to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Since the email leak, there have been strong calls from the public to ban the Duke and Duchess of York from public-facing royal engagements.