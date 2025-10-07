Jennifer Lopez weighs in on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl achievement

Jennifer Lopez expressed full confidence that Bad Bunny will prove to be the perfect choice for the Super Bowl halftime 2026 show in the wake of backlash from right-wing critics.

In a candid interview on The Today Show on Monday morning, October 6, while promoting her upcoming musical film Kiss of the Spider Woman, J.Lo. was asked for her thoughts on the Puerto Rican superstar being selected to headline next year’s halftime performance.

"I think he’s about to blow everybody’s minds," she said enthusiastically, praising the Monaco singer.

When asked about the controversy stirred by some on the political right, including complaints about a Latin artist leading what's traditionally considered the biggest television event of the year, the On The Floor hitmaker appeared surprised.

Reports even claimed that some within the Trump camp, calling the show "shameful," have threatened to deploy ICE agents to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara to check for undocumented attendees.

"I swear, I don’t know," the Lets Get Loud singer said when asked about the backlash. "Why? But why? I don’t understand that. He’s one of the top artists in the world right now, probably the top."

She went on to express her excitement for the audience who may not be familiar with Bad Bunny’s music.

"I’m super excited for people to see him because I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised. His music transcends language. It’s amazing what he’s done," she said. "I’m excited to see what he does. He puts on a great show. He’s a great entertainer."

Earlier when Bad Bunny was announced as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer the Mother actress gave him shout out by sharing a photo of them both on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Now it's your turn !!!!! bori gang lets gooooo @sanbenito".

She also shared the announcement on her Instagram stories, adding the text, "Bori ganggg @badbunnypar," along with a clapping emoji.

For the unversed, Lopez previously shared the Super Bowl stage with Shakira in 2020, where Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, joined as a surprise guest.

The trio lit up Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in what Lopez recalled as an “amazing time” and a true “cultural moment.”