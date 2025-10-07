FIFA slams Malaysia for fake documents of foreign-born players

FIFA has formally accused Malaysia of fabricating citizenship documents to enable seven foreign-born footballers to illegally represent the national team, imposing suspensions and fines in a ruling that exposes systematic eligibility fraud.

The world football governing body determined the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) forged birth certificates to falsely claim players' grandparents were Malaysian-born, violating "grandfather rule" provisions that permit representation based on genuine familial ties.

The investigation followed Malaysia's 4-0 victory over Vietnam in June, 2025, with FIFA discovering original birth certificates showing the players' grandparents originated from Argentina, Spain, Brazil and the Netherlands, contradicting Malaysian-submitted documents alleging Penang and Malacca origins.

The seven suspended players include Spanish-born Gabriel Felipe Arrocha and Argentinian-born Rodrigo Julian Holgado, all now banned for one year and fined 2,000 Swiss francs each.

FAM faces a 350,000 Swiss franc penalty while maintaining the players are "legitimate Malaysian citizens" and attributing discrepancies to "administrative error."

The association plans to appeal despite FIFA's characterization of the scheme as "pure and simple, a form of cheating," undermining Malaysia's recent recruitment drive for naturalized talent within Southeast Asia's competitive football landscape.

Malaysian Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh acknowledged the damage to national reputation, telling reporters the findings have angered fans and promising governmental response after the appeal process.

The sanctions forced immediate lineup changes for Malaysia's upcoming Asian Cup qualifier against Laos, removing key players acquired through the disputed naturalization strategy that mirrored Indonesia's successful diaspora recruitment model.