Iranian court acquits French-German Cyclist arrested during Iran-Israel conflict

An Iranian court has acquitted 19-year-old French-German national Lennart Monterlos of espionage charges, ending the teenager's four-month detention that began during heightened Middle East tensions.

The Revolutionary Court issued the acquittal Monday, citing "legal principles and doubts about the crime" after Monterlos was arrested in June while cycling alone across Iran on a Europe-to-Asia bicycle journey.

The decision comes amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations between Tehran and European governments concerning other detained foreign nationals.

Iranian authorities simultaneously indicated progress toward releasing a French couple imprisoned since 2022 in exchange for an Iranian woman detained in France, though officials stressed the cases remain formally separate.

Monterlos was apprehended June 16 in Bandar Abbas during the third day of direct military conflict between Iran and Israel, though Iranian authorities never publicly detailed specific evidence supporting the espionage allegations.

His family had repeatedly asserted his complete innocence, describing his journey as an adventurous bicycle tour across continents.

Judicial authorities noted the prosecution retains the right to appeal the acquittal verdict, which followed international diplomatic efforts to secure the teenager's release.

The case unfolded alongside the more serious detention of French citizens Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who face potential death sentences after being accused of spying for Israel during their 2022 tourist visit.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed "necessary procedures" are underway for potential prisoner exchanges, expressing hope for imminent resolutions.

The developments signal possible diplomatic breakthrough between Iran and European nations despite ongoing tensions over Tehran's nuclear program and regional military activities.