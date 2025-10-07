Prince Harry team releases key statement after 'stalker' incident

Prince Harry's team issued a major update about a project close to his heart following a 'stalker' incident during his recent visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex's passion project, the Invictus Games Foundation's spokesperson, released a key statement, sharing details about their attendance at the International Conference on Veterans Affairs in Seoul.

A series of photos from the event has been dropped on the Invictus Games' official Instagram page alongside an important message.

The purpose behind the conference was to build lasting connections with the Korean veteran community.

The statement further reads, "The event focused on supporting wounded, injured and sick service personnel, offering a powerful exchange of ideas on recovery and rehabilitation."

"We are proud to see such deep respect for the Invictus movement and the shared belief in the power of sport to transform lives."

It is important to mention that the new update related to the Invictus Games Foundation emerged on social media after Prince Harry was reportedly "stalked" by a woman during his four-day UK visit.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex no longer has security after he stepped down from his active working royal role.

Moreover, he had lost his security appeal to the UK Home Office in May this year. During his September trip, Harry was protected by his own private bodyguards.