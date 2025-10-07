Does Taylor Swift want to go to space?

Taylor Swift on going to space

Taylor Swift made it clear she has no plans to ever leave Earth behind.

During an appearance on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, the Life of a Showgirl singer was asked if she would ever consider a trip to space, like fellow pop star Katy Perry once did.

Her answer came instantly and without hesitation: “Never!”

Swift doubled down on her reaction, saying, “Why would I do that? There’s no reason to do that. I don’t want to do that, ever. I never … oh my God, no!”

At one point she was nearly at a loss for words, repeating, “I don’t want to know. I don’t. I can’t. I don’t. No.”

Explaining her reasoning, Swift said the idea terrifies her.

“It’s cold, it’s scary, I don’t know if I can come back down. If I go, no one will believe I went,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter if you go, because everyone thinks you didn’t go, or they have a weird take on it. I have no fascination.”

She later laughed at her own dramatic reaction, joking, “Thank you for asking because I don’t know why I just completely freaked out by that. It was like I thought you were going to make me go.”

Swift’s strong stance came not long after the same question was posed to Mariah Carey.

When host Scott Mills asked her about space travel earlier this year, Carey admitted she had no idea Perry had already done it, jokingly asking, “Where’d she go?”

After being told Perry had gone “just into orbit and back” on a Blue Origin mission, Carey reacted with surprise but ultimately decided it wasn’t for her either, saying, “I think I’ve done enough.”

Perry made her historic flight earlier this year alongside journalist Gayle King, philanthropist Lauren Sánchez Bezos, activist Amanda Nguyen, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn as part of an all-female mission.

While some stars may be tempted by life beyond Earth, Swift has firmly grounded herself, leaving no doubt that her adventures will remain here at home.