Travis Kelce’s ex speaks out on 'negativity' after Taylor Swift diss

Kayla Nicole gets candid on 'triggering' comments after Taylor Swift snub

Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, addressed how her social media presence is filled with negative comments after recent events, seemingly referring to her ex’s engagement to Taylor Swift, as well as the pop star’s diss track about her.

The 33-year-old sportscaster admitted that she tries to avoid going through her comments and messages on the internet because she can get “triggered” by them.

The media personality spoke out on online trolling during her latest episode of The Pre-Game podcast, recorded just a little while after Swift released her album.

“As someone who obsesses over the fact that I, on a daily basis, am terrified of my comments, terrified of my DMs. I don’t want to be triggered,” said Nicole.

Nicole went on to joke that people should comment on her posts so she can get better engagement rather than messaging her personally, “If you’re gonna do it, please do it [in comments] so I can pay a bill around here. Especially if it’s a branded post. Go to those ones, honestly.”

As she admitted that this year “hasn’t been the easiest,” Nicole added that her social media perception has also been mostly negative.

“I’m like God, if anybody f–king Googles me, they’re gonna think I’m a crazy person right now,” she shared.

This comes after Nicole appeared to respond to Swift’s shady lyric in Opalite, where she refers to the sports reporter being glued to her phone and chasing fame through her relationship with Kelce.

She first shared a reel telling her followers that she doesn’t compare herself to other women, and then seemingly spoke in detail about it in her podcast.