Taylor Swift reveals her take on 'most beautiful bride' ahead of wedding

Taylor Swift raves about Selena Gomez's wedding look

Taylor Swift is raving about her bestie as Selena Gomez ties the knot with the love of her life, Benny Blanco.

The Fate of Ophelia singer, who was first in line at Gomez’s wedding in California, couldn’t help but give her blessings to the newlywed couple.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Monday, October 6, the pop superstar shared her honest thoughts about Selena’s wedding era, describing her as the “most beautiful” bride ever.

She enthused, “Not just the most beautiful bride—just like the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

Swift also said she’s extremely thrilled when her friends finally “find happiness” in their lives.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker added, “[I’m] just so happy, and she deserves it so much. And you only wish that for people, you know?”

On the professional front, it’s been a great year for the songstress, who released her much-anticipated album The Life of a Showgirl on Friday, October 3, shortly after exchanging rings in an intimate celebration with Travis Kelce on August 26, 2025.