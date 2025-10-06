Princess Anne visits Dorset for royal engagements

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, has been making her way across Dorset today, fulfilling her royal duties with her trademark diligence and grace.

Following an earlier visit to Lyme Regis' Boat Building Academy, Princess Anne arrived at the police headquarters in Winfrith, where she was welcomed by PCC David Sidwick and Dorset Police Chief Constable Amanda Pearson.

The Princess took time to greet each of them and engaged in a thoughtful conversation about the headquarters, even inquiring about its opening date and a clear reflection of her keen interest in the workings of the institutions she visits.

She was given a special tour of the new facility, which includes a modern memorial garden dedicated to those who have served.

Princess Anne tours new Dorset Police Headquarters

The 75 year old royal has long been known for her tireless commitment to public service.

Last year, she once again topped the list of the hardest-working members of the royal family, carrying out an impressive 217 engagements throughout 2024 alone.

This dedication came despite a brief pause in her schedule after a horse-riding accident in June, which left her with a concussion and required a stay in Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Anne is expected to visit Bovington later today.