Simon Cowell reveals head injury as he returns to 'Britain's Got Talent'

Cowell, 65, re-joins fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and KSI

Simon Cowell is sporting a battle scar as he returned to the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel

After being forced to cancel auditions last week, the 65-year-old music mogul returned to filming in Birmingham on Saturday, October 4, with a visible red mark on his forehead.

His sudden absence on Thursday threw production into chaos, prompting show bosses to call in Stacey Solomon as a last-minute replacement alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and KSI.

In a lighthearted video shared to Instagram, the X Factor creator told fans, “It’s Simon, I’m alive and I’m in Birmingham. I just want to say thank you for all your get well messages.”

His fellow BGT judge, Holden, celebrated having the "band back together" in a sweet snap shared to her Instagram Stories, which Cowell then re-shared.

While Cowell didn’t share details about his injury, a source told The Sun, “Simon had a terrible headache and migraine — caused by an accidental bump on the head. He’s fighting fit now though.”

The TV veteran has previously spoken about suffering from painful migraines, which have occasionally forced him to miss filming. He now wears red-tinted glasses on set to protect his eyes from studio lights.

Cowell famously overhauled his health following his near-fatal 2020 e-bike accident that almost left him paralysed. However, he insists that he’s now “fitter than before the crash.