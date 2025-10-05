King Charles, Queen Camilla separating before his death

Charles and Camilla keep up appearances while living apart

King Charles is facing more than just a battle with cancer, with new reports suggesting that his marriage to Queen Camilla is under intense strain as the couple lead increasingly separate lives.

According to RadarOnline, the King and Queen are said to be “divorced in everything but name,” quietly maintaining distance while upholding a united public front for the sake of the monarchy.

Insiders claim the pair are staying together largely out of duty, with Charles dividing his time between Clarence House in London and his beloved Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, while Camilla retreats to her longtime sanctuary, Ray Mill House in Wiltshire.

Though the couple continue to appear side by side at official engagements, sources say the reality behind closed doors is far more fractured.

“They are putting on a united front in public, especially because Charles is ill, but behind the scenes it’s a very different picture,” a friend reportedly revealed.

For Queen Camilla, her Wiltshire estate, Ray Mill House, has always been more than just bricks and mortar it’s a sanctuary.

A family acquaintance revealed to the outlet that home represents her independence, a place where she feels free from the unrelenting demands of royal life.

That sense of escape, sources suggest, has only grown stronger as her marriage to King Charles has gone on.

Courtiers have begun to quietly speculate that Camilla’s devotion to Charles may have cooled since she finally secured her long-coveted position as Queen.

Some insiders even draw a parallel to the past, recalling how Charles’ marriage to the late Princess Diana collapsed under the weight of his long-standing relationship with Camilla that finally became official nearly eight years after Diana’s tragic death.