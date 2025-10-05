Taylor Swift hired 'bridal' designer to make iconic dress: report

Details behind Taylor Swift's 'bejeweled' dress which took weeks to make

Taylor Swift went above and beyond to find the perfect Showgirl dress for the album photoshoot and the music video of The Fate of Ophelia, for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old pop superstar reached out to Kelsey Randall, the designer who has previously worked with Beyonce, Lizzo, Suki Waterhouse, Lorde, and Kacey Musgraves, alongside several brides.

Randall got an order for a particular chainmail dress through Instagram back in March for a top-secret project, she told Page Six, adding, “I knew it was for Taylor, but they had to keep the theme a complete secret.”

Although she didn’t receive a detailed mood board for the design, the Grammy winner’s team found a similar dress in her archives, and she got to work.

“I had no idea what they were working on, but I was convinced we were getting the Reputation vault tracks, because the dress is gold and has green stones on it and almost has this snakeskin effect,” Randall told the outlet.

Soon after the first dress, the celebrity designer got a second dress to work on, which was inspired by the iridescent Eras Tour outfit.

Speaking of the dress, Randall said, “Having heard the album now, I’d say it’s very Opalite! But it specifically reminded me of the Versace bodysuit from the Eras Tour, which is so symbolic and iconic.”

The iconic dress reached its final form after “13 days” of hard work, as the stylist noted, “We literally ordered thousands of yards of the chain fringe and all the different rhinestones, and by the time the supplies actually arrived, we had 13 days to make the dress.”