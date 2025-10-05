Miley Cyrus reveals the best part about sobriety

Miley Cyrus has recently made honest admission about her best part of sobriety.
The Flowers hitmaker responded to a question about sobriety and how it affected her career.
“I like showing up 100% percent of the time,” said the 32-year-old in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning.
Miley admitted she “loves” that if “anything comes in, an opportunity,” she can “say yes, knowing that she’s ready”.
“I don’t have to get ready,” explained the Last Song actress.
Reflecting on her journey, Miley opened up that the hardest part about balancing, any sort of substance uses or drinking, when anyone wants to do what she does is, “Okay, well now I have to get sober for this thing.”
“Because I want to show up my best,” dished the actress and singer.
Miley noted that she gets to “trim out so much of the preparation of getting yourself into the right place mentally and physically”.
“I am just always ready and that’s my favourite part about sobriety is being 100%, 100% of the time,” added the Wrecking Ball crooner.
Meanwhile, Miley explained how gardening helped her keep a sober lifestyle while speaking to Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book’s new issue last month.
“Gardening is something you do for yourself. When we’ve shared so much of ourselves, having those little precious times with something simple, it becomes a very personal process,” she stated.
