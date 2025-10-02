Hackers target Google executives with Oracle data theft claims

A high-volume extortion campaign is targeting executives at numerous organizations, claiming to have stolen sensitive data from their Oracle E-business Suite applications.

Oracle E-Business is a suite of enterprise applications used by large organizations to automate and manage business processes.

Thousands of organizations around the world use this enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

Google released a statement saying that a group claiming affiliation with the ransomware gang clop was sending emails to “executives at numerous organizations claiming to have stolen sensitive data from their Oracle E-Business Suite.”

Google forewarned that it “does not currently have sufficient evidence to definitely assess the veracity of these claims.”

The current incident represents an escalation in sophisticated coercion tactics that demands immediate vigilance and thorough investigation.

Clop and Oracle did not immediately return messages seeking comment, while Google limited its disclosure, and only labeled the email campaign as a “high-volume” attack instead of sharing further details.

Google said that attackers potentially belong to a group affiliated with Clop, which is believed to be responsible for a wide range of attacks including those on banks and utilities.