Jane Goodall: A trailblazing legacy in primate science, conservation

Jane Goodall, the world’s most revered primatologist and conservationist, who rose to the distinctive scientific stature by chronicling the behavior of chimpanzees in East Africa, died at the age of 91 on October 1, 2025.

The tragic news of the visionary scientist’s natural death was announced by Jane Goodall institute, while she was on speaking tour in California.

She was expected to appear at a speaking event in Los Angeles on October 3, reflecting on her long life and widely-celebrated career.

Jane Goodall has earned the timeless reputation globally by transforming the human understanding of primate research and tirelessly advocating for environmental conservation.

According to Washington, D.C.-based institute, her discoveries “revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.”

Jane Goodall’s trailblazing primate research

Jane Goodall: A trailblazing legacy in primate science, conservation

Jane Goodall’s pioneering research on chimpanzees revolutionized humans’ understanding of closest primate cousins.

Dr Goodall started her groundbreaking primate research when she travelled to Tanzania in 1960.

During her stay, she observed chimpanzees' social behaviour which helped her dispelling the ideas that only humans could use tools and that chimps were vegetarian and engaged in territorial warfare and strong familial bonds.

Her key discoveries not only changed the boundaries between humans and animals but also challenged the reductionist attitude of science to animals.

Roger Highfield, from the Science Museum in London, said, "She was formidable and it's incredibly shocking news, because she completely changed how we think about other species and how we think about ourselves - she challenged human exceptionalism.”

After thoroughly studying primate behaviour, Dr Goodall established Jane Goodall Institute to transform the understanding and treatment of primates and to safeguard their natural ecosystems with the help of indigenous people.

Groundbreaking legacy in conservation efforts

Jane Goodall: A trailblazing legacy in primate science, conservation

Besides working on primate science, Jane Goodall advocated for conserving nature.

Her institute geared up the efforts for protecting animals’ natural habitats. In 1991, the institute initiated the Roots and Shoots project to involve young people in conservation. Starting with a group of students, the project expanded a network of active young people across 100 countries.

The institute’s Hope Through Action project was meant to protect endangered chimpanzees and their natural habitats in western Tanzania through “community-led methodology” and reforestation to conserve biodiversity and uplift local livelihood.

‘Messenger of Peace’

In 2002, the UN awarded Goodall, the title of Messenger of Peace due to her advocacy of environmental issues and campaigned against the exploitation of animals in zoos and medical research centers.

Earlier this year, she received the Medal of Freedom from the former US President Joe Biden.

Tireless advocacy for global change

During her career, Dr Goodall received numerous awards, including the Kyoto Prize, for her prestigious contributions. Her books, including Reason for Hope memoir, inspired millions globally to come forward and take action for animal welfare and environmental protection.

While speaking to The Guardian in a 2023 interview, she said, “We have a window of time to change this planet’s course, but it’s rapidly closing. If governments do what they say they’ll do, we still have a chance.”

Heartfelt tribute to world’s most celebrated primatologist

Conservation and animal charities and various organizations have paid tribute to eminent scientists after her tragic loss.

The UN issued a statement, “she had “worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature”.

Greenpeace UK’s co-executive director, Will McCallum, said, “Goodall was one of the true conservation giants of our time”.

Prof Hobaiter, one of the many scientists Dr Goodall inspired, commented, "Jane would be the first person to tell us that what the world needs right now is not sadness over her loss, but to get to work.”

"We all have a lot to be getting on with to make sure that we are not the last generation to live alongside wild chimpanzees,” he added.