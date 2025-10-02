Keith Urban shows awkwardness over Nicole Kidman question: Watch

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's 19-year marriage has come to an end, with the couple announcing their separation and Kidman filing for divorce.

The news was confirmed on September 29, with Kidman citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The couple, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, had been living apart since early summer.

In a recent interview, Urban appeared uncomfortable discussing his relationship with Kidman, dodging questions about their love story.

When asked if he believed in fate, Urban replied, "No idea," which brought an awkward silence. This isn't the first time Urban has seemed uneasy talking about his marriage. In another interview, he paused before responding to a question about managing his schedule with Kidman's, saying, "It's a job. Yeah. Life is in session".

Sources close to the couple have revealed that Urban has been making questionable choices, leading to the breakdown of their marriage.

Kidman, on the other hand, had been trying to save the marriage, but it seems Urban has already moved on. Their split is reportedly turning dramatic, with Kidman feeling hurt and betrayed.

The couple's separation has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans reflecting on their nearly 20-year love story.

Kidman and Urban have been admired as one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, often speaking openly about their marriage and appearing side by side at red carpet events.