Prince Harry shares sweet moment with Dr Jane Goodall in resurfaced video

Prince Harry beamed with a bright smile mirroring the one held by Dr Jane Goodall, who sadly passed away at 91, as they greeted each other affectionately during one of the royal engagements.

The Duke of Sussex, when he was still a working royal, met with the “visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend” for the first time in 2018. They discussed their mutual interests and concerns about the environment.

Dr Jane was not only a renowned conservationist and animal welfare advocate, she was considered as the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees given her decades-long work on the species.

Her eponymous institute announced on Wednesday, October 1st, that the humanitarian had died due to natural causes.

After the news, a heartwarming video of Harry’s interaction of with Dr Jane emerged, which is from July 2019. The pair had shared an impromptu dance and ‘Chimpanzee Greeting’ which Jane taught The Duke when they first met.

Prince Harry and Meghan also shared a heartfelt tribute for the late primatologist and “friend” in a statement.

They stated that the late Dame’s “commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt”.

In the message, they also recalled how the Dame held their firstborn Prince Archie during their first meeting in 2018. Infant Archie was “showered” with “love and care” as she held him. The couple shared that Dr Jane will be “deeply missed”.