Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria mourn death of family dog

Alec Baldwin and wife, Hilaria Baldwin lose family dog

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are mourning the loss of their beloved family dog, Dama.

The couple shared the heartbreaking news in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, Sept. 27, posting a touching tribute alongside a series of photos of their pet.

The first image showed Alec, 67, holding both of the family’s dogs on a veterinarian’s table, while other snapshots captured Hilaria, 41, cuddling Dama and the dog spending cherished moments with the family.

The caption read, “Rest in peace, sweet Dama. You brought so much joy to our lives... you were that dog that slept on my pregnant belly.”

Though they didn’t mention Dama’s age, the Baldwins noted that she had lived “a long and happy” life.

They went on to write, “I know you are running [through] fields and eating all the cookies you want. We are sad but grateful that we had you in our lives.”

The family’s loss comes during a busy moment for Hilaria, who is currently competing on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

During the Sept. 30 episode, Alec and their seven children were seen in the front row, cheering her on.

Alec and Hilaria, who wed in 2012, share three daughters, Carmen, 12, María, 4, and Ilaria, 2, and four sons, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 9, Romeo, 7, and Eduardo, 5. Alec is also father to Ireland Baldwin, 29, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

For the couple, saying goodbye to Dama has been a painful reminder of how much a pet can mean to a family, but their words made clear how grateful they are for the years of love and memories she gave them.