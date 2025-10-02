Autistic child speaks after 3 years on leucovorin treatment: Find out how netizen react

The Donald Trump administration last week gave the nod to leucovorin, a vitamin B9 derivative, which has sparked hope for autism treatment.

A mother has shared a viral video showing her nonverbal autistic child started speaking for the first time in 3 years after 48 hours on the medication.

Last Monday, leucovorin attracted attention during a press conference featuring President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suggested a link between prenatal use of acetaminophen (Tylenol) and autism.

A mother took to TikTok and shared that she decided to try the medicine for her child, and surprisingly, within just two days, her son spoke for the first time in three years.

The mother in the viral video is seen sharing the story of her son, who had been unable to speak for over three years and spoke for the first time after less than 48 hours on a medication called leucovorin.

In the same post, the mother added that after being encouraged by these developments and desperate for her son, she switched to leucovorin after hearing about its promising results linked to its potential benefits.

The mother expressed her overwhelming joy and hope, saying: “This is huge! My nonverbal son just spoke for the first time in over THREE YEARS!”

She went on to describe the moment as nothing short of a miracle: “He has been on medication for LESS THAN 48 hours, and my son just SPOKE FOR THE FIRST TIME!”

Netizens react

The moment the video hit social media, it went viral and caught the eye of internet users.

One user wrote, “I hope parents put aside politics and get the medication to see if it helps their autistic children.”

Another one commented, “I can confirm this works. My 15-year-old has been on it for 6 weeks. It only helps with speech, but it also helps with understanding and completion of multi step tasks.”

A third one wrote, ”Amen! Hopefully we can get it figured out for all children.”

Although a few studies have indicated that leucovorin may help improve symptoms in some children with autism, many researchers and advocates in the autism community believe the announcement is premature and that further research is necessary.