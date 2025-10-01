Eric Dane's ALS advocation is fuelled by his daughters: 'I want to be there'

The 'Euphoria' star is advocating to renew the ACT for ALS law after it expires in 2026

Eric Dane doesn’t want his ALS diagnosis to stop him from watching his daughters grow up.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 52, visited Washington, D.C. on September 29 to advocate for the reauthorisation of ACT for ALS law, which expires in 2026, joining nonprofit I AM ALS for a meeting with U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey.

In a TikTok video shared by Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, Dane opened up about the challenges patients face.

"ALS is the last thing they want to diagnose anybody with," he told the politician. "So often, it takes all this time for these people to be diagnosed, well, then it precludes them from being a part of these clinical trials."

The Euphoria star praised ACT for ALS law, which was signed in 2021 to “establish grant programs to address neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).”

"That's why ACT for ALS is so so great, and it's because it broadens the access for everybody,” Dans expressed.

Dane also got personal, speaking about his daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with wife Rebecca Gayheart.

"I have two daughters at home. I want to see them, you know, graduate college, and get married and maybe have grandkids. You know, I want to be there for all that. So, I'm going to fight to the last breath on this one,” he admitted.

When did Eric Dane get diagnosed with ALS?

Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in a statement to People magazine in April 2025.

In September, he partnered with I AM ALS for its Push for Progress campaign, aiming to raise $1 billion for research in three years.