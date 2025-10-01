WWIII fears grow as US accelerates weapons production

Amid escalating regional tensions and looming threats of war, the United States has decided to speed up weapons production, including several devastating missiles

According to the Daily Mail, the Trump administration has already asked defense contractors to ramp up the production of interceptor Patriot missiles, anti-ship missiles and precision bombs.

This World War III like preparation comes amid the United States’ aggressive policies towards several states, including Venezuela, Russia and Iran.

In a major policy shift earlier, the Department of Defense has already been renamed to the Department of War.

Experts said the government aims to prepare for a possible confrontation with China in case of any potential aggression against Taiwan.

Several U.S. intelligence and military officials believe that Xi has asked the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to attain full capability of a decisive victory and take over Taiwan by 2027.

According to Wall Street Journal, the Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg has urged all major defense contractors to invest heavily in weapon production, including THAAD interceptors, SM-6 missiles, and Precision Strike Missiles.

Earlier, the Trump administration passed the “Big Beautiful Bill”, allocating $25 billion for weapons production in the next five years.