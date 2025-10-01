Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce: ‘Another woman’ final nail in coffin?

Nicole Kidman reportedly wanted to salvage her marriage to Keith Urban but it appears that "another woman" became the final nail in the coffin.

Rumours have been swirling all over Nashville, where the former couple lives, that the country singer-songwriter has already moved on with a mystery woman shortly after his split from Kidman, 58.

Just one day after their separation news set the internet abuzz, a source close to the Babygirl star divulged, "All the signs point to the fact that Keith is with another woman."

"Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it," another source told TMZ.

Additionally, whispers about possible infidelity on Urban’s part are spreading fast in Nashville, as per an insider who spoke to Page Six.

While the reasons behind their split have yet to be revealed, it remains unclear whether the four Grammy Awards winner reportedly moved on with an unidentified woman before or after the separation.

The Perfect Couple actress officially filed divorce paperwork on September 30, ending her 19-year marriage to the New Zealand-born artist.

While she cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of separation as the day she filed, a source close to the blond beauty revealed that the decision was a difficult one for her.

"Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed," a confidant told PEOPLE. "She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on."

The divorce documents also unveiled a detailed parenting plan for the couple’s two daughters: Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 17.

Notably, the plan was signed by Urban, 57, on August 29 and Kidman on September 6, long before the official split, suggesting the arrangement had been settled weeks earlier.