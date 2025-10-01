World's tallest bridge officially opens in China

China has just opened the world’s tallest bridge in Guizhou province.

The newly opened bridge is named as “Huajiang Grand Canyon” as it hangs over the Beipan River and crosses through the Huajiang Canyon.

The bridge is considered to be the highest in the world. It is reportedly 2,050 feet above the river and stretches across nearly 10,000 feet long with a main span of about 5000 feet.

The bridge has now set the record for both the world's highest bridge and largest span bridge built in a mountainous area.

Moreover, the Huajiang bridge will link Popular Island to Mainland as critics warns of major earthquakes.

Chief engineer Zhang Shenglin, Guizhou Highway Engineering Group Company, said the bridge spans "earth's crack."

Zhang also informed that the tallest bridge “will showcase China’s engineering Capabilities and boost Guizhou’s goal of becoming world-class tourist destination”, reports China Daily.

The jaw dropping pictures show beautiful views of the majestic bridge which is completed after 3 years of construction.

The bridge was completed efficiently as compared to other such huge projects.

Professor Mamdouh El-Badry, University of Calgary civil engineering told several outlets a project of this scale would typically take at least 5 to 10 years.

The time frame included everything from “groundbreaking to completion, depending on environmental political and logistical factors”.

Beside being beautiful the newly opened bridge successfully cuts two hours of driving travel-time reduced to just 2 mins.

While addressing a press conference, Head of provincial transport, Zhang Yin informed, “The opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge reduces travel time between the two sides from two hours to two minutes.”

"Its opening makes enormous improvements to regional transportation conditions and (injects) new impetus into regional economic and social development,” Zhang added.

Chinese State media reports the world’s highest bridge is open to traffic in China from Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Excitement poured in as crowds of onlookers including project engineers and local officials gathered on the bridge for a ceremony to mark the occasion, several expressing their pride and excitement in live interviews to state media.

Furthermore, the state news agency Xinhua reports that China has invested heavily in major infrastructure projects in recent decades, a period of rapid economic growth and urbanization in the country as nearly half of the world’s 100 highest bridges are located in the region.

In addition to that, the hilly province of Guizhou in particular is crisscrossed by thousands of bridges, which now include the world’s two highest.

Previous bridge records:

The previous tallest bridge in the world, the Millau Viaduct is located in France, stretches 8,070 feet long and sits nearly 1,000 feet above the Tarn River.

According to the European Space Agency the bridge is taller than the Eifel tower.

Additionally, apart from the highest bridges in the world, the Canakkale bridge in northwestern Turkey is the longest suspension bridge that stretches over 1 mile.