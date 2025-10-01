Benny Blanco's wedding vows make Selena Gomez 'bawl her eyes out'

Selena Gomez ties the knot with Benny Blanco on September 27

Selena Gomez could not hold her tears during her wedding ceremony.

Especially when husband Benny Blanco delivered his wedding vows, the 33-year-old went all emotional and started crying and sobbing during the ceremony.

According to a source, "Everyone there was sobbing, and it was extremely emotional."

Even though, the music producer’s vows were much shorter than his wife's, but they still made latter emotional at her big day.

An insider told US Weekly, "They were still very heartfelt and sweet, and Selena bawled her eyes out."

Gomez and Blanco equally made efforts to make their big day special. For instance, Benny played a big role in setting the theme and bringing a feel to their wedding event.

"It was very much his style and was similar to the decor in their Beverly Hills home. He is very into design and loved doing it”, claimed a source.

The lovebirds started dating in 2023 after working together for quite a few years. The duo tied the knot on September 27, 2025 after announcing their engagement in 2024.

Selena and Benny opted for elegant outfits for their special day. The Calm Down hitmaker opted for a silky white gown by Ralp Lauren whereas her better half wore a classy black and white tuxedo.