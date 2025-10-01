Elizabeth Hurley recalls first modelling at 29 by late Leonard Lauder

Elizabeth Hurley remembers chance at modelling at 29 by late Leonard Lauder

Elizabeth Hurley, fashion icons and other Hollywood stars gathered at Lincoln Center on Monday night to pay tribute to Leonard A. Lauder, the Estee Lauder visionary who passed away on June 14 at the age of 92.

The memorial, titled Leonard A. Lauder: A Celebration of Life & Legacy, was held at the David H. Koch Theater and drew a star-studded crowd that reflected the mogul’s far-reaching influence.

Among the attendees were designers Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Tory Burch, Donna Karan, Tommy Hilfiger and Diane von Furstenberg, along with models Elizabeth Hurley, Karlie Kloss, Paulina Porizkova and Carolyn Murphy.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and actress Candice Bergen were also present to honour Lauder’s legacy.

Hurley, who was personally chosen by Lauder to represent Estee Lauder early in her career, shared heartfelt memories of the man she credited with changing her life.

“He personally chose me to be the new face of Estee Lauder, and I was just an actress,” said Hurley, 60.

“I’d never modelled a day in my life, and I was just 29… which, back then in 1995, a model that age was considered way past her sell-by date. So he took a big risk on me. And that was typical of the Leonard that I grew to know and love.”

The actress and model recalled Lauder’s generosity and unwavering support through both highs and lows.

“He was magnificent, but more than that he was one of the kindest and most loyal people I ever met,” she said, adding that he was “always the first person to pick up the phone to call me.”

Hurley grew emotional as she described the businessman’s presence at her 2007 wedding in India, remembering him joyfully dancing in a pink turban and charming her friends as he “held court” with his trademark charisma.

She also recounted how he once designed a Lauder lipstick to close with the “thunk of an expensive car door closing,” calling it a reflection of his unique genius and his drive to make even the smallest details extraordinary.

“For a very masculine man he certainly knew his onions when it came to what women wanted on their bathroom shelves,” Hurley said with a smile.

She closed her tribute on a tearful note, quoting Romeo and Juliet as she remembered his warmth and kindness.

“Leonard was not a fair-weather friend,” she added. “I’m going to miss that big smile of his and those huge outstretched arms.”

The evening was not only a farewell but also a celebration of Lauder’s lasting impact on beauty, fashion, and the people whose lives he touched.