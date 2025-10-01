Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun relationship update: ‘Full on’

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s relationship is in 'full throttle'

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s relationship is heating up, and according to insiders, it’s anything but casual.

“They are full on,” a source told Page Six. “It’s not a casual relationship. It’s game on, it’s full throttle. They are together.”

The Euphoria star, 28, and the music executive, 44, were spotted hand in hand at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sunday, where they were joined by Sweeney’s parents for a double date.

Just a day earlier, Braun had attended her space-themed birthday celebration, and the week before, the pair were seen dining at Los Angeles hotspot Jon and Vinny’s in Brentwood.

Despite their 16-year age difference, those close to Braun insist the relationship is serious.

“He is picky about who he lets in his inner circle, and he has kids,” the insider explained. “If he is with her, it’s not about what she looks like or celebrity, but means he really likes her.”

Braun shares three children with his ex-wife, Yael Cohen. The former couple separated in 2021 and finalized their divorce in 2022. This marks Braun’s first public romance since the split.

Friends of Braun say they are supportive of the new couple, though some believe it won’t be long before his professional instincts surface.

“Any restraint in the relationship probably won’t last long when it comes down to his urge to market everything,” a pal shared.

“He’ll start posting [about her], he’ll probably get more involved in her career.”

Still, the same source noted this is part of what makes Braun successful in the business world.

The two were first linked back in June after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, where they were spotted strolling together.

At the time, there was no public display of affection, but their recent outings paint a very different picture.

Sweeney, who ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino earlier this year, now appears to be moving forward with Braun by her side.