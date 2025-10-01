Death toll rises to 27 after powerful quake hits central Philippines

A representational image of a Richter scale measuring earthquake. — Unsplash/File

CEBU: The death toll from a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake in the central Philippines has risen to 27 with more than 140 people injured, and officials on Wednesday warned the numbers could climb further as rescuers access collapsed buildings.

The earthquake struck off the coast of Bogo City in Cebu province in the central Visayas region just before 10 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Tuesday, causing power outages and bringing down buildings, including a church that was more than 100 years old.

Cebu province, one of the Philippines' most popular tourist destinations, is home to 3.4 million people. Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the country's second busiest gateway, remained operational.

The quake struck hardest in northern Cebu, including San Remigio, which was placed under a state of calamity to facilitate response and relief efforts.

Alfie Reynes, vice mayor of San Remigio, appealed for food and water for evacuees, as well as heavy equipment to aid search and rescue workers.

"It is raining heavily and there is no electricity so we really need help, especially in the northern part because there's a scarcity of water after supply lines were damaged by the earthquake," Reynes told DZMM radio.

In the neighbouring city of Bogo, near the epicenter of the quake, hospital patients were evacuated and strong aftershocks forced many residents to stay in evacuation centres and out on the streets.

Earthquake monitoring agencies put the quake's depth at around 10 km (6.2 miles) and recorded multiple aftershocks, the strongest having a magnitude of 6. There was no tsunami threat following the quake.

The Philippines lies in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common. The country had two major earthquakes in January, with no casualties reported. In 2023, a 6.7 magnitude offshore earthquake killed eight people.