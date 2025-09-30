Alexey Molchanov breaks own record with staggering 126m freedive in Cyprus

A Russian freediver named Alexey Molchanov has created a new world record after diving 126 meters deep into the Mediterranean Sea on a single breath attempt during the AIDA Freediving World Championships held in Limassol, Cyprus.

Alexey, aged 37, dived only with a headlamp, a rope for direction, and a pair of fins—no oxygen tanks.

The dive time was recorded at four minutes and 32 seconds, smashing the previous record of 125 meters that Molchanov himself had set back in 2024.

The crow jubilated as he resurfaced after completing the challenge, after taking off his nose clip and giving the “okay” hand signal that is accepted as a universal confirmation call that a freediver has successfully accomplished his attempt.

Molchanov is considered the world’s greatest freediver, who has now expanded his dominance of the sport, where athletes are tested in extreme underwater scenarios.

The category that Molchanov chose was considered one of the most difficult freedive categories, as it combines strength, breath-holding skills, and control.

According to the organizers, Molchanov has set his 40th world record since he started freediving in 2004.

His victory adds another feather to his cap, further expanding his long list of records and cementing his name in the world of freediving.