World first eco-friendly coffee nominated for award

A ground-breaking partnership between coffee company Lavazza, the Government of Ecuador, and the United Nations Development Program has been named a finalist for the World Economic Forum's Giving to Amplify Earth Action Awards (GAEA).

The collaboration has produced the world's first nationally certified deforestation-free coffee, creating a fully traceable supply chain that protects Amazonian forests while supporting smallholder farmers.

The initiative empowers more than 400 smallholder farms in Ecuador's Amazon region through sustainable land management practices, national certification regulations, and digital traceability tools.

Lavazza launched a special edition coffee earlier under its ¡Tierra! organic coffee collection in 2024 and over 85 tonnes of deforestation-free coffee has reached global markets through exports by Ecuadorian cooperative FAPECAFES.

The partnership operates under PROAmazonía, Ecuador's flagship program for forest conservation and sustainable production, which has restored 15,023 hectares of Amazonian land to date.

Financing from the Green Climate Fund and Global Environment Facility assisted the UNDP to position public policy, farmer action, and private sector engagement in the pioneering model.

The certification system combines sustainable agricultural practices with digital tracking technology, allowing consumers to trace coffee origins through QR codes on packaging.

The successful model is now being adapted to cacao and livestock supply chains within Ecuador and prepared for expansion to multiple countries including Costa Rica, Colombia, Ethiopia, Honduras, and Vietnam.