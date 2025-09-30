Dwayne Johnson gets emotional as he talks about his older daughter

Dwayne Johnson has recently revealed he’s proud of her older daughter, Simone while attending The Smashing Machine premiere.

The Red Notice actor shared a clip of his interview from MTV on Instagram and gave kudos to the interviewer for appreciating his daughter over her wrestling career.

When Dwayne was asked about his daughter’s achievement, The Rock got emotional and said he’s “proud” of Simone.

Jungle Cruise actor mentioned that he grew up in wrestling and his daughter “was born into it too”.

Interestingly, the difference is that when Simone came up to him and revealed she wanted to pursue wrestling like he did.

But Simone “wanted to carve her own path,” and that’s a difference and was a “big deal” for him.

“It’s easy for any kid to come up and do what parents are doing,” continued The Rock.

However, Dwayne further said that kids “try to utilise the influence,” which is why he disclosed that it never happened with his daughter.

“I never got that call,” remarked the Moana 2 star.

Dwayne added that this is one of the things that makes him proud.

“I mean when you don’t get that call, it gave me a profound sense of pride because I helped with her mom raise an amazing human being,” stated the Jumanji actor.