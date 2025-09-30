Shailene Woodley turns heads at CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2025

Shailene Woodley makes glamorous appearance after breaking up with Lucas Bravo

Shailene Woodley turned heads with her latest red-carpet appearance at the 2025 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards.

The Fault in Our Stars famed star stunned in one of Fendi’s most precious gowns. With this recent appearance, she really proved herself as a great muse in the making.

Woodley dropped jaws sitting in the front row at the luxury label’s 2026 Spring show at the Milan Fashion Week.

She graced the event wearing a black strapless from Fendi’s 2019 fall couture collection.

Woven from layers of airy tulle and adorned with ruffles that impersonated soft plumes, the gown personified a study in texture that looked outstandingly dramatic yet naturally refined.

Shailene opted for minimal jewellery by Bvlgari and nude makeup look for the big night.

For the hairstyle, she parted her locks from the middle and tied them in a messy ponytail, showcasing a splendid look.

It is pertinent to mention that these year’s Milan fashion week paid a special tribute to late Italian designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away on September 4, 2025.

This is the second time in September that the 33-year-old American actress has made headlines.

A few days ago, the Divergent star's name surfaced on the internet after she broke up with Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo.

The former couple first sparked dating rumour in March this year. In April, they made their relationship Instagram official.

The couple often used to share photos with each other showcasing their outings.

Reportedly, the duo has parted ways as they both have deleted each other’s pictures from social media handles.

Not just that, they are not following each other on Instagram anymore.