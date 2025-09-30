NASA announces plans for first lunar village by 2035

NASA has unveiled plans to build an entire village on the Moon by 2035 as announced by US space agency administrator Sean Duffy.

Mr Duffy, while talking to a panel at the International Aeronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney alongside the heads of other international space agencies, has announced plans to create a sustainable and permanent outpost on the lunar surface within the next decade.

"We are going to have sustained human life on the Moon. Not just an outpost, but a village," said Sean Duffy.

The announcement is a key part of NASA’s ambitions to ensure the sustainable presence of humans on the Moon by launching the Artemis II mission, marking the first lunar trip after 50 years.

Artemis II is expected to take place by February 2026. In a significant 10-day flight, four astronauts will go on a trip around the Moon and back to Earth.

Artemis II mission does not only ensure astronauts’ landing on the Moon’s surface but also establish a long-term lunar base.

Being nuclear-powered in nature, the base will house astronauts permanently.

In addition to that, NASA administrator als0 discussed the space agency’s efforts to mark US dominance on Mars as it is on “the cusp of putting human boots on Mars.”

The IAC conference this year was based on the theme of “Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth”.

The heads of European, Japanese and Canadian space agencies shed light on their efforts in climate research driven by satellites. On the other hand, NASA particularly focused on space exploration and potential ways to sustain life in space.