Blackpink’s Lisa takes Hollywood by storm with new exciting project

Blackpink star Lisa took a major leap in her career as she officially signed with WME for her acting journey.

The stunning move marked a fresh chapter for the Thai singer, rapper, dancer and actor who already made waves with her screen debut.

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, appeared in the Thailand-set third season of HBO’s popular drama The White Lotus.

The music icon played the role of Mook, a wellness professional and the love interest of Gaitok, played by Tayme Thapthimthong.

The season, which was released in February 2025, collected 23 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and brought international recognition to Lisa’s performance.

The Blackpink singer was already one of the most famous stars in the world with record-breaking success in music before her new project.

Lisa launched her solo career in 2021 and quickly set multiple Guinness World Records, including most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist.

The Money hitmaker also became the first solo K-pop act to win at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards.

In 2024, the music sensation began her own company LLOUD Co. and released solo tracks such as Rockstar, New Woman with Rosalía, and Moonlit Floor.

However, her first solo album Alter Ego entered the Billboard 200 at number seven and reached the top of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart.

For the unversed, Lisa also made her debut at Coachella earlier this year.