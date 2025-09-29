Ed Sheeran reveals how Justin Bieber collaboration remained unreleased

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s third collab didn’t work out, why?

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber teamed up again after working together twice, but fans never knew because the song is still unreleased.

The Shape of You hitmaker revealed that his new song Camera was originally meant to be a collaboration with Bieber, but it couldn’t work out.

Sheeran recently sat down for an interview with SiriusXM, where he made the surprising admission about the Grammy winner.

The Photograph singer shared that the song, which is now a part of his latest album, Play, was meant to be his album, =, initially, then a duet with Bieber for his album, Justice, but “then it never materialised.”

Sheeran continued, "I’ve got a version with Justin on it. It’s pretty cool, but it just exists in the ether. Now it’s out. I think people like it."

This is the first time the Perfect singer has spoken about the unreleased duet, while Bieber has never said anything of the collaboration.

However, the duo have previously created hits together – including I Don’t Care in 2019 and the 2015 anthem Love Yourself, which Sheeran co-wrote for Bieber’s album, Purpose.