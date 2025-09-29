Bad Bunny's latest move sparks outrage: 'Hypocrisy at its finest'

The internet exploded with reactions as Bad Bunny was confirmed to headline the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show.

While a majority of fans are celebrating and Hollywood celebrities including Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z have expressed support, some netizens voiced their anger, pointing to the Puerto Rican rapper’s anti-ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) stance and decision to avoid performing in the mainland U.S.

Supporters are cheering that an artist who primarily performs in Spanish would be featured on one of the world's biggest stages, breaking barriers for Latino representation in American pop culture.

However, some netizens didn’t share the enthusiasm with critics questioned what they see as a contradiction in the Monaco singer's actions. "Girl was superbowl big enough for you to break your stance against ICE?" one user wrote.

"Wasn’t he just saying he would NEVER perform in the US bc of all the political pressure?" another added.

"All of this after refusing to do concerts in the US [three laughing emoji] Hypocrisy at its finest," a third added, referencing to the King of Latin Trap's September 2025 announcement that his upcoming Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour would exclude mainland U.S. dates.

At the time, he explained the decision stemmed from concerns that ICE might conduct raids at his shows, potentially putting his predominantly Latino fanbase at risk.

In addition, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, had publicly condemned ICE operations in both the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico, citing the agency’s treatment of immigrants and the fear it instills in Latino communities.

In the wake of backlash, his defenders were quick to clarify the context behind his previous statements.

“He didnt want to have tour dates in the us because he thought (rightfully so) that ice would use his concerts as an opportunity to strike, since his fanbase is obviously largely latino and ice mostly is targeting latinos,” one supporter explained.

Another added, “He was protecting his fans. He cleary stated its nothing agaisnt the USA… At the superbowl its only Americans & rich people going so he doesnt have to worry about anything happening to anyone. Ice will not be deporting super bowl guests."

Regardless of the controversy, Bad Bunny’s upcoming halftime performance marks a historic moment not just in his career but in the broader recognition of Latin artists in mainstream American entertainment.