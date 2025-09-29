Charlie Puth’s telling move on ex Selena Gomez’s big day sends fans wild

Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez had a brief but ‘very impactful’ relationship in the past

Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth might not talk anymore, but fans think he might have given a nod to her on her wedding day.

The 33-year-old singer went viral on social media with a video of him performing his collaborative song with the Disney alum, 33, We Don’t Talk Anymore.

Although the date of the performance was not clarified, Puth had his shows scheduled from Thursday to Sunday at the Blue Note jazz club in New York City.

The video blew up in a few hours with several fans joking about Gomez’s “exes spiraling today.”

One wrote, “on her wedding day?” while another quipped that he would not want to know what “dress [you’re] wearing tonight.”

Another joked, “bro still punching the air fumbling Selena Gomez.”

Someone asked, “He doesn’t have other songs he can perform??”

However, this might have been a pure coincidence since, besides Gomez, Puth has also moved on and married Brooke Sansone a year ago.

Previously speaking of his relationship with Gomez, the Attention hitmaker noted that their romance was “very short-lived, very small, but very impactful.”

He added, “I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes.”