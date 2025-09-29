Swiss voters squeaked out approval of electronic ID cards

Swiss voters have narrowly approved a plan to introduce a state-issued electronic identity card. The announcement highlights that with all votes counted, 50.4% of those who voted supported the proposal, while 49.6% rejected it.

The closeness of the ballot is a surprise, as opinion polls suggested that up to 60% backed digital IDs, which also had the approval of the Swiss government and both houses of parliament.

The earlier proposal was rejected in 2021 due to concerns that the data would be held centrally and controlled mainly by private suppliers.

Meanwhile, the revised proposal keeps the system in government hands, with data stored only on smartphones, and digital IDs will be optional.

Citizens can continue to use national identity cards, which have been standard for decades in Switzerland.

The significant move comes after the UK government announced plans to introduce its own digital ID, making it mandatory for employment as a measure to curb the number of illegal migrants within the country.

It has been observed that the British digital ID would have more unplanned uses than the Swiss version, raising concerns about cybersecurity and data protection.

Switzerland has an established convention of protecting its citizens' privacy and new rules can contribute to protecting the individuals' personal information.

The government is working efficiently to address the concerns regarding data security and the potential exclusion of those without digital access.