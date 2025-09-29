Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show

Bad Bunny may have a powerful supporter behind his 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show confirmation and it could possibly be Jay-Z.

On Sunday, September 28, the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music announced that the Puerto Rican rapper will headline Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Since then the Monaco singer has received widespread praise. From Jennifer Lopez to Bruno Mars, a host of Hollywood celebrities have reacted to the news and now Beyonce’s husband is the latest name to join the growing list.

Jay-Z, who is the founder and chairman of Roc Nation, celebrated the decision to tap the 30-year-old artist for the headlining set.

"What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage," the 55-year-old American rapper and businessman stated.

It is pertinent to note that through his company that has partnered with the NFL since 2019 to select and produce halftime talent, Jay-Z plays a decisive role in who lands music's biggest stage.

So it is possible that his influence could have played a role in booking Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, for the headlining set at the annual championship game of the NFL, the top professional American football league in the United States, even despite his past criticism of ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

For the unversed, he skipped mainland U.S. dates on his recent tour, citing concerns that "ICE could be outside my concert" and potentially lead to deportation for his fans.

Bad Bunny has also publicly condemned ICE raids in his home territory of Puerto Rico.

In the wake of such remarks, Bad Bunny's performance on such a massive global stage, who primarily performs in Spanish, is seen as a bold expression and a major win for Latin music and culture