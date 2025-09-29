Beatrice, Eugenie running out of time for crucial decision after King’s orders

King Charles has issued an ultimatum to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson after the shockwaves of the recent events, and it is having an immense impact on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The two nieces of the monarch are left to make an important decision following the new rules set for their parents for family events and possible public appearances.

The Duke and Duchess of York have been asked to make themselves “invisible” at the forthcoming royal Christmas gathering, although Beatrice and Eugenie are understood to be welcome still, according to a report in The Times.

Despite not being shunned from public appearances and royal family gatherings, the sisters are left in a dilemma and are afraid to be unfair to their parents, according to a royal author.

“If it turns out they are not invited, or decide themselves not to go, then it makes it very difficult for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie,” Phil Dampier told The Daily Mail.

“They may feel it would be unfair of them to go when their parents aren’t there and it simply rubs salt in their wounds.”

He noted that Charles holds a “soft spot” for his nieces and “feels sorry for the situation they are in”.

As the clock ticks away, the King faces a “real dilemma” which he “could do without”. Moreover, Beatrice and Eugenie do not have sufficient time to make the tough decision as there only a matter of few weeks to the main event.

The new set of actions were triggered by the latest blow from Sarah Ferguson as the royals were recovering from Prince Andrew’s involvement with Epstein.

Several charities have cut ties with Fergie after her grovelling email to “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” Epstein was discovered. The embarrassing scandal has left the York family’s connection with the royals in jeopardy.