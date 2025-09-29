Matthew McConaughey reveals real reason behind writing first poetry book

Matthew McConaughey has recently revealed the real reason behind writing his poetry book, Poetry & Poems.

The Interstellar actor recalled winning first poetry contest in his seventh grade but the truth is he didn’t write that poem.

Matthew made an attempt to write a poem at the time which he showed it to his mother, Kay McConaughey.

But she didn’t like it and pulled out another poem and then asked him to submit her written script for the contest in his name.

Young Matthew agreed and said, “It's good.”

The actor’s mother then remarked, “It's yours. Write that.' And sign my name to it?”

“I did,” he admitted, adding, “I won. So, straight plagiarism.”

However, Matthew told PEOPLE that after this incident, poetry stayed with him and he continued to write as a young adult over the years.

This month, the Dallas Buyers’ Club star published his first book on poems and the prose he shared spans “times when I was on top of the world to times when I was lost”.

Reflecting on his writing process, Matthew recounted he “was off in a distant land, had no friends, no nothing. It was me and me”.

“And I was writing poetry and trying to make sense of life, trying to just have a dialogue with myself,” mentioned the actor turned author.

The Oscar winner, who released his bestselling memoir Greenlights in 2020, noted that the effort was “solid, but very self-serious”.

“I continued to write… sometimes it was aspirational to me, sometimes it was when I was in heavy doubt and was lacking belief,” stated Matthew.

The actor further said, “Sometimes I was very confused, frustrated and having nightmares that were turning into daymares.”

“I started noticing I had a little cynicism seeping into my own point of view,” he added.