Bad Bunny to perform at 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny tapped to 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show in 2026, NBC confirmed during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game on Sunday Night Football.

The big game is set for Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and will air on NBC with Apple Music once again presenting the highly anticipated halftime spectacle.

The announcement followed a day of speculation after Apple Music dropped a cryptic teaser on social media.

The reveal was made official with a 30-second video featuring Bad Bunny’s hit with Tainy, Callaíta.

Known for delivering one of the most-watched live performances each year, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has previously featured music icons like Beyoncé, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, and most recently Kendrick Lamar, who lit up the stage in 2025 with Not Like Us, joined by SZA and even Serena Williams.

The news of Bad Bunny’s milestone comes on the heels of a troubling incident in Puerto Rico.

The 31-year-old star had just wrapped a record-breaking residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico when reports surfaced of a chilling death threat made against him during his final show.

Journalist Jay Fonseca disclosed on his podcast that a social media user publicly posted intentions to kill the artist, which triggered heightened security at the venue.

According to Fonseca, the threat was taken very seriously, with authorities believing the suspect could have been armed.

Federal agents, the FBI, Puerto Rico’s Department of Public Safety, and even the Secret Service were reportedly on site, the latter due to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor attending the concert.

It remains unclear whether the individual behind the threat has been caught, and Bad Bunny’s representatives have not commented on the matter.

Despite the alarming situation, fans can now look ahead to seeing the three-time Grammy winner bring his global hits to one of the world’s biggest stages next February.